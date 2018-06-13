Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Change of mind  (Read 253 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Change of mind
« on: Jan 24, 2016, 02:44 AM »
A conversation between a wife and her husband...

WIFE: I have changed my mind.

HUSBAND: Thank God! Does the new one work now?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 