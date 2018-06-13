During World War Two a British fighter pilot was shot down in Germany and was captured by the Nazis. He was hurt badly, so the German doctor amputated his arm. The pilot requested that they drop his arm over at his base in England. So the Germans did.The next week they amputated his other arm and he asked the same thing. The Germans complied. The next week they amputated one of his legs, and he again asked for them to drop it over at his base in England. The German Doctor replied, "No! I'm doing this no more!"The pilot asked why not and the German replied, "You are trying to escape!"