Job Title: Client Service OfficerCompany: Simeon’s PivotJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareJob Description/ Necessary Information: – Maintain and promote an efficient and high quality service to all internal and external clients inclusive of patients, their families, clinicians and members of the general public. – Collects data and information about patient care concerns, needs and problems and implement appropriate corrective actions. – Supports employee involvement in decision making and problem solving and facilitates dialogue between patients, physicians, nurses and administrative managers to resolve patient complaints and problems. – Book Out-Patient appointments, obtaining all the necessary information inputting all details to the Hospitals Information System when required. – Oversee the provision of an efficient catering service to patients, consultants, visitors and staff of the highest quality and nutritional content. – Develops policies and procedures to promote establishment and maintenance of meaningful communications between patients, families and staff. – Update Main Reception/Patient Accounts of any unscheduled admissions or cancellations. – Perceives and interprets patient needs and translates them into effective solutions. – Carry out any other duties as required by the management – Analyses statistics or other data to determine the level of hospital’s customer service. – Maintain confidentiality of information regarding patients, families and friends at all times. – Be aware and conversant with all hospital and emergency policies and procedures e.g. Health and Safety, Fire, Code Blue and Bomb Alert – and to attend all mandatory study days. – Work closely with the Health & Safety Advisor on all matters related to Health & Safety. – Define, set and audit Customer Service standard across the Hospital. – Model high level customer focused and service behaviours and able to coach others to develop excellent customer care.General Function: – Responsible for monitoring and ensuring patient satisfaction with the services provided; identifying and resolving patient and family member concerns and problems.Qualification/Experience: – 5 years hands-on working experience as Client Service/ Customer Service Officer of Medical Organizations. – HND/B.Sc Business Administration/Public relations and other related field. – Must possess relevant professional qualifications/affiliations. – Age Range: 25 -35 yearsKnowledge, Skills and Competency: – 5 years hands on experience in Client service/ Customer service in Medical field. – Excellent telephone and written communication skills – Critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills – Effective people management, negotiation and motivational skills – Management/coordination skills – Ability to multitask at various effort levels – Ability to demonstrate commercial acumen – Customer Service Skills – Proficient in Microsoft office. – Office Administration skills – Ensure sensitivity and respect for the rights and privacy of patients, visitors and staff – Able to talk to patients in an understanding way – Ability to maintain favorable public relations.