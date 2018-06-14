Job Title: Van Sales MerchandiserCompany: Rondatoks Services Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingRondatoks Services Nigeria Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited liability company 8th July 1991 to undertake the distribution and marketing of QUALITY Fast Moving Consumable Goods (FMCG) and allied products, with its Corporate Head Office in 46, Iju Road Agege, Lagos State, and over 6 other locations in Lagos.In 1998 the company established it’s self as the main distributor of Procter and Gamble Limited. We are reposed with the duty of bringing P & G products such as Ariel, Always, Pampers, Vicks, Ambi Pur, Duracell, Oral-B, Gillette and others to a wide geographical territory in Lagos State.In 2002, the company In line with the vision of Procter & Gamble expands its coverage to Edo, Ogun, and Delta States.Our extensive network capabilities further allow us to fully attend to the total product life cycle, from sourcing to marketing and distribution.Rondatoks Service Limited…… Torching Lives!!! Improving lives!!!Job Description: – Services existing customers and orders,establishes new customers and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlets.ensure proper reconciliation of stocks – Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual territory analyses. – Monitors competition by gathering current marketplace information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc. – ensure customer/market demands are met promptlyQualifications: – must have strong sales and marketing skills – must be energetic – must be able to think outside of the box – must have the ability to drive – must poses a valid drivers license – must poses ond in any relevant disciplineAdditional Information: – applicants must reside or be willing to work around agege,victoria island,ojuelegba,yaba,oyingbo,surulere,agege,ikorodu.