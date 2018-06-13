1. When girls refuse to hug you, only giving handshakes.2. When you upload your best pictures on Facebook and nobody comments on it after one year.3. When girls only call you to demand money from you for recharge card and other goodies.4. When you are having an argument with a girl, and all of a sudden she says you are ugly.5. When you look at the mirror every five minutes.6. When your mother says, "My son, try to put small powder on your face and try to smile small".7. When you try to touch them and they shout at you.8. When you read this post and thumb it down for no reason.