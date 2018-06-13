Back in those days, there were different kinds of students, We had...The NERDS, they were so booky but they never scored high marks.The NOISE MAKERS, always at the back of the class cracking your ribs and causing trouble for the whole class.That ONE student loved by all d teachers, doesn't read but tops the whole class.The STUBBORN student who was intelligent but hated by all teachers.The BEAUTY QUEEN of the class who's always looking out for her cleanliness.The CLEAN GUYS who got the swag that every other student would like to emulate.The NOSY Students always gossiping.The CHALK worms, always at the board writing.The DAYDREAMERS always dreaming when they should be studying.Also the ONLOOKERS, they don't blend with anyone, they just look and observe.So where do you belong?