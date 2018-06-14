Job Title: Marketing Executive (Local Store Marketing)Company: Eat’N‘GoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingEat’N‘Go brings great taste to Africa – A restaurant group dedicated to bringing the best F&B brands and concepts to Africa, Eat’N‘Go feeds your needs.Purpose / Role: – Will execute marketing programs at the store level in order to drive traffic, sales, and brand awareness in each local store. – Will be responsible for coordinating and executing all local store marketing efforts of individual stores to achieve sales and attendant objectivesKey Aims and Objectives: – Creating and maintaining each stores customer. – Coordinate distribution of print materials for strategic marketing programs as dictated by location objectives, – Frequently visiting stores in all designated markets to ensure message consistency and insure all marketing standards are in place, – Distribute and maintain all in-store marketing materials for promotions and – Coordinate training to communicate marketing procedures for specific events and promotions to Area store Managers and Crew membersPrime Responsibilities and Duties: – Lead the execution of local store marketing initiatives for Domino’s Pizza stores and test new programs in order to broaden DP awareness and drive traffic to local stores – Help establish positive and ongoing relationships with local businesses and organizations through face to face visits, marketing material distribution and couponing – Work closely with schools to promote positive relationships with administration, teachers, students and sports teams – Involvement in all Public Relations opportunities and efforts including media events, fundraisers and public engagements – Establish strong relationships with Store management teams and guide them on program execution of promotions and events that DP brand loyalty – Lead DP crew to execute local marketing programs efficiently and successfully – Effectively build, post, print, distribute and develop promotion specific communication materials to be used for local marketing initiatives – Create and maintain tools to enable local adaptations of scalable marketing programs. – Solicit, negotiate, recommend and execute localized region-specific DP marking programs. – Source partnerships with local entities (Chambers of Commerce, youth sports, schools, public servants, etc.), managing local executions of promotions, creating/ implementing store-level events. – Create, implement, and support innovative region-specific marketing programs which focus on driving local store sales, competitive pricing, and benchmarking. – Identify and analyze food service opportunities through store management and guest interaction. – Plan, promote, and execute community events, promotional programs, and local marketing initiatives using face-to-face marketing strategies. – Gather, analyze and conduct market research to identify opportunities with demographic information to increase sales and drive additional customer traffic to stores – Build and maintain a database of marketing partners, vendors and area influencers – Anticipate the community and guests needs; know and own the market within a 5 mile radius of each store. – Work with Store Managers and Community Coordinators on efforts to build store traffic and brand loyalty through partnerships, community participation, fundraisers, contests and giveaways – Continually research and implement new methods of effective local store marketingExperience / Education Required: – 3 years of prior work experience in developing local store marketing programs, Proficiency in Excel; SAP is an advantage, – 3 years prior business experience in sales, management, marketing, photography, business promotion and public relations – Formal Education in Business Management an or Marketing. – Good analytical skills – Independent, mature, self-initiative and possesses positive attitudeAbility to: – Make decisions and exercise sound judgment – Function as an effective coordinator is a must – Ability to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, which may include evenings, weekends and holidays – Ability to travel to stores and our store neighborhoods for events and marketing activities – Demonstrated self-starter and problem solver with excellent interpersonal skills – Focused on attention to detail, taking initiative, and working in a positive environment – Able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.