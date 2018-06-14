Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: Sunrose Consulting LimitedLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingSunrose Consulting Limited is a Human Resource Consulting and Training firm committed to providing leading edge HR infrastructure support and exemplary customer service leading to improved performance of our client organisations.Our firm provides a wide range of human resource services including Executive Selection (Recruitment), HR outsourcing, performance management, organisational development and policy and procedure development. We also offer specialised training programmes tailored to the peculiar needs of our clients. Our consulting services can be provided on-site or off-site or a combination that best suits our client’s needs.Details: – Reporting to and supporting the Managing Director on future strategic developments, you will play a pivotal role in business development. You will generate new businesses, maintain good customer relationship as well as exploit existing opportunities. You will develop a sales and marketing strategy that will identify and open up new channels. You will maximise sales across the product portfolio. Of equal importance, you will lead, coordinate and implement the full marketing mix through market research and analysis. – Degree-qualified, you must have a progressive track record of business development in distribution channel. You must have highly developed sales and negotiating skills. Along with expertise in market analysis and bid preparation, you will need the credibility to influence senior decision-makers. In addition, you will have first class communication and interpersonal skills. You must be an enthusiastic and proactive individual with a creative approach to developing business.