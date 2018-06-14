Job Title: Field Sales ManagerCompany: Sunrose Consulting LimitedLocation: Abuja, Kano, NigeriaExperience: 2 yearsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Sales / MarketingSunrose Consulting Limited is a Human Resource Consulting and Training firm committed to providing leading edge HR infrastructure support and exemplary customer service leading to improved performance of our client organisations.Our firm provides a wide range of human resource services including Executive Selection (Recruitment), HR outsourcing, performance management, organisational development and policy and procedure development. We also offer specialised training programmes tailored to the peculiar needs of our clients. Our consulting services can be provided on-site or off-site or a combination that best suits our client’s needs.Details:Reporting to the Regional Sales Manager, your responsibilities will include but not limited to:• Implementing the company’s customer Service policy in the assigned sales territory.• Providing relevant information needed to develop the territorial sales plan and strategies towards achieving the agreed regional sales target.• Ensuring cost effective secondary distribution of products within your territory.• Continuous merchandising and shelf/table audit of products in trade.• Periodic visitation of all customers (Distributors and Wholesaler).• Assisting in implementing the regional sales plan and strategies.• Implementing the company’s customer Service policy in the assigned sales territory.• Ensuring adherence to company policies as regards sales, marketing and credit control. Collecting all debt owed by customers and ensuring that their cheques and credit facilities are operated in line with laid down regulations.• Seeking out, and recommending for appointment potential distributors within the designated territory.• Assisting to monitor and review regularly distributors’’ performances and making recommendations as to their retention or dismissal.• Maintaining close contact with customers and reporting on sales performance, market trends, competition and other environmental factors which may impact on sales within the territory and recommending counter strategies.• Providing technical, marketing and sales support to the company’s customer.• Conducting demonstrations and training to users and distributors sales team.• Reporting on customers’ feedback and complaints.• Preparing visit schedules, conducting visits to customers to promote sales and maintain good customer relationship. – A good university degree with at least two (2) years’ experience in sales and marketing management is required. The job involves a great deal of traveling around the territory, physical strength, driving competency and excellent inter-personal relation.