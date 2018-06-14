Job Title: Digital Marketing OfficerCompany: Berger Paints Nigeria PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Media / Advertising / Branding Sales / MarketingBerger Paints Nigeria Plc – Founded on the 9th Day of January, 1969, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc is a leader in the manufacturing, development, distribution and sale of paints and coatings to professional, Industrial, commercial and retail customers in Nigeria. We operate in 5 business segements; Decorative, Industrial coatings, Marine and Protecton coatings, Automotive/Vehicle refinishes and Wood Preservers and finishes. Our portfolio includes well known brands such as Luxol,Texcote and Superstar.Job Description: – Seeking out new opportunities for online marketing campaigns – Develop marketing copy for websites and maintaining website activity – Liaising with software developers to enable search engine optimisation – Analysing web traffic to company websites and providing monthly reports – Liaising with web and graphic designers to create visually effective software – Creating and maintaining social networking channels – Writing copy for email marketing campaigns – Contributing to the company’s marketing strategies for products – Creating brochures and other printed materials to supplement online products – Communicating key information relating to digital products to non-digital marketing colleagues – Representing BPN at conferences, product launches and networking events.