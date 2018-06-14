Job Title: Business Development Manager
Company: Productive People
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Productive People was founded in 2014 in partnership with 2 of the UK’s leading recruitment consultancies providing contract, retained and permanent recruitment solutions to the global market place.
Productive People specialises in supplying the most productive people available in all major economic sectors.
Job description: – Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments. – Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities. – Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments. – Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals. – Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations. – Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential. – Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations. – Enhances the hotel’s reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
Desired Skills and Experience: – Closing Skills, Motivation for Sales, Prospecting Skills, Sales Planning, Selling to Customer Needs, Territory Management, Market Knowledge, Presentation Skills, Energy Level, Meeting Sales Goals, Professionalism.Apply to this job