Job Title: Senior Sales ManagerCompany: Whyte Cleon LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWhyte Cleon Limited is a Human Resource Outsourcing & Management Solutions provider in Nigeria with over 18 years business experience. We are a solution based business consulting firm with focus on the provision of practical and well researched solutions to help our clients bridge the gap between Strategy Development, Talent Acquisition, Strategy Execution and Organisational Performance. These are implemented by providing organisational development and human resources management expertise and knowledge to guide, advice and support our clients in achieving and sustaining workplace success.Our Client, a family-owned multi-national company full of passionate employees and iconic brands, shaped by a rich history of spirited entrepreneurship and delivery of excellence every time. The largest privately held spirits company in the world, focused on building upon their successes by recruiting the best and brightest talent in order to have a well-balanced employee population that reflects its diverse society, customers and consumers around the globe, seeks a young, vibrant, bright and experienced pacesetter that is ambitious, with eyes for numbers and details to fill the following vacant position in order to drive rapid expansion in Nigeria.FUNCTION: – The market development manager will be responsible for top class implementation of the company’s Sales Way and AVQPAP in a specific area or territory. Apply understanding of relationship building, and core selling skills to optimally position our client’s brands for success on and off trade outlets and achieve monthly priorities as agreed with the Area Manager. – The Market Development Manager will develop and manage the distribution of our brands and ensure we deliver the basics AVQPAP (Availability, Visibility, Quality, Pricing, Advocacy & Promotions) in their territories, as well as grow sales faster than competition.PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES: – Deliver minimum of 90% of POS benchmarks across “call on outlets segments” for prioritized brands.Identifies business opportunities to enlarge the company’s portfolio and define best course of action. – He/she must Understand, support and amplify company’s brand and customer activity in a specific area.- Initiates products listing and introductions on trade and off trade.- Makes suggestions and proposes all necessary adjustments within his scope of responsibilities.- Participates in the marketing plan preparation and recommends strategic approach by brand.- Reports to the Area Manager. – Share learning within the team and collaborate on sales projectsDIMENSION:- 80% presence working in trade calling on outlets to deliver above accountabilities and 20% in the office for other reasons.- 90% of time spent on core spirits brands as will be assigned and 10 -20% on RTDs depending on outlet type within coverage.DELIVERABLES:1. Execution of Promotional and Visibility Activities2. Business and Customer Development3. Monitor & Report Competition4. Advocacy and PR amplification5. Consumer and Customer Insight.KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE:- A Bachelor degree with basic business, marketing & sales experience.- Minimum 5 years’ experience preferably in sales.- FMCG experience essential and Spirits business knowledge is a plus- Strong knowledge of local market and culture in Rivers state and environs- Good knowledge of Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word- Geographically mobile and experienced driver with a valid drivers’ license.SKILLS:- Be self-motivated & sense of ownership- Dealing with people with a positive, patient, assertive and humble approach.- Proactive and Can do attitude- Confident and able to communicate well across different cultures and develop relationships.- Excellent spoken and written English.- Transparency & trust- Reporting – Be able to analyse, measure and report efficiency of his activities.- Learning on the fly – Should be able to learn and employ new skills quickly.PEASE NOTE: Only applicants who live in Port Harcourt with work experience in the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic beverage industry need apply please.