Kwame had an accident and he was rushed to the hospital. The doctor said to him, "You have one bad leg and one good leg. So we will have to cut off the bad leg."Kwame agreed. After the operation, the doctor said to him, "I have good news and bad news. Which one do you want to hear first.Kwame said, "Tell me the bad news first."The doctor continued, "I cut off the wrong leg."Kwame furious, shouted, "What?! What's the good news?"The doctor said, "The other leg is getting better."