Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: What are you wearing?  (Read 156 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: What are you wearing?
« on: Jan 29, 2016, 11:57 PM »
GUY: Where are you?

GIRL: Home, on my bed.

GUY: What are you wearing?

GIRL: The full armour of God
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 