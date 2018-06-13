Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Revenge punishment
A lady broke the traffic signal...

POLICE: Stop!!!

LADY: Please let me go... I am a teacher.

POLICE: Aahaa! I have been waiting for this moment all my life... Now write, "I will never break a signal 100 times!".
