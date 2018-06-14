Job Title: Sales AssociateCompany: Troloppe Property ServicesLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Sales / MarketingTroloppe is a leading property services company, providing bespoke solutions in advisory, brokerage, appraisal, market research and turnkey solutions to owners, occupiers and property investors. As well as providing property solutions we also develop commercial and residential units.Our growth has been based on maintaining relationships with our extensive client base, ranging from financial institutions, government agencies, airlines and servicing companies, manufacturing companies, multinationals and local corporations, to private developers and investorsThe combination of our integrated services allows us to provide a superior end to end solution to our clients, customized to their own requirements.The Agency & Brokerage Practices at Troloppe Property Services are full-service practices providing a deep breadth of capability, services and an innovative approach to the real estate industry. Our team combines real estate advisory, development, agency & brokerage, market research, facilities management, appraisal and valuations expertise to provide integrated solutions. Our collaborative team approach enables an array of experts to assist in providing solutions to all real estate sectors.Job description: – Troloppe Property Services seeks Aggressive, Ambitious and Capable individuals to expand our Agency & Brokerage team.Candidates must be self-motivated, aggressive, tenacious and entrepreneurial by nature. Responsibilities include: negotiating, prospecting and transaction management.What We offer:· Highly Competitive basic salary + benefits· Attractive commission structure· Fast-track career opportunities· Excellent working environment· Excellent support tools and structurePerson Specification:· Good interpersonal skills and ability to quickly form professional relationships with colleagues and clients at all levels of seniority.· The ability to prioritise and co-ordinate tasks efficiently ensuring all deadlines are met.· Maintains a positive attitude towards routine tasks.· Accurate and exceptional attention to detail.· Pro-active and enjoys working autonomously and as part of a wider team.· Confident and assertive where required.· Sociable and outgoing.· Flexible approach to work.· Understands and appreciates the importance of using discretion.· Team player who deals effectively with colleagues and clients.· Ability to hit and exceed targets – must be used to working on a commission structure.· Must be sales orientated with strong customer service levels.Skills Required:· Good IT skills (Word, Excel, MS Outlook). RSA Word processing/typing/or equivalent would be advantageous.· Good communication skills, both verbally and in writing.· Strong sales skills.· Relevant experience within a reputable real estate agency.· Must be diligent and display good attention to detail and have an understanding of the legislations of real estate sales and lettings.