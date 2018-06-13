As an ultimate test of his will power, Akpos decided to give up intercourse for lent (fasting). Although not thrilled with the idea, his wife agreed to support him in this effort. The first few weeks weren't too difficult. Things got tougher during the next couple of weeks, so his wife wore her dowdiest night clothes and chewed on garlic before going to bed.The last couple of weeks were extremely tough on Akpos, so his wife took to locking the bedroom door and forcing him to sleep on the couch. Easter morning finallycame. A knock came on the wife's bedroom door, "KNOCK!!! KNOCK!!! KNOCK!!!"AKPOS: Guess who?WIFE: I know who it is!AKPOS: Guess what I want?WIFE: I know what you want!AKPOS: Guess what I'm knocking with?