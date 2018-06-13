Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Killer wife
POLICEMAN: Sir! A woman in Lagos just shot her husband!

DPO: Why did she shoot him?

POLICEMAN: He walked on the floor she just mopped!

DPO: Have you arrested her yet?

POLICEMAN: No sir... the floor isn't dry yet!
