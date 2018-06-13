Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: 6 Children  (Read 145 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: 6 Children
« on: Jan 31, 2016, 09:37 PM »
A man was travelling with six children...

"All these kids are yours?" asks a passenger.

The man replies, "No, I work in a condom factory and these are customer complaints."
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 