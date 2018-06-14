Job Title: MPM Operational MarketingCompany: Tetra PakJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 7 – 12 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingConventional milk cartons are an unbreakable improvement over glass milk bottles, but the introduction of the Tetra Pak aseptic beverage container in the late 1950’s was revolutionary for the food and beverage industries. Tetra Pak — which takes its name from the original tetrahedron-shaped cartons it developed — manufactures and markets food packaging containers, filling systems, and distribution equipment for industrial customers in more than 170 countries. Its coated-paperboard boxes are used to hold dry, wet, cold, and shelf-stable foods and beverages. The privately-owned company is the largest subsidiary of holding company Tetra Laval International.Job Description:Description: – Main purpose of this position is maximize Tetra Pak share with customers within Dairy category by executing Category Strategy.In this position you will have the opportunity to: – execute Tetra Pak business strategy in specific product categories – maximize deployment of Tetra Pak’s portfolio with the Customers – drive concept selling – develop marketing plans together with the Customers – execute joint marketing and monitor deviations, suggest corrective actions – coordinate cross-functional and/or cross-organizational efforts whenever necessaryactively manage relations within Customers’ marketing team – manage day-to-day marketing activities with the Customers – maximize return on Marketing Investments for the CustomersLanguage and Education: – University degree Marketing or Business Admin. – Fluent in English, both in writing and speaking.Professional Skills and Experience: – At least 7-12 year experience in FMCG IndustryBrands & Product portfolio Management – Good understanding of Traditional TradePersonal Qualifications: – Strong negotiation skills both internally and externallyPortfolio and Category knowledge – Full understanding of value chain management and costing – Strong leadership skills – Strategic thinking – Ability to coordinate cross functional teams – Ability to motivate specialists – Driving win-win solutions – Strong in issue resolutions – Ability to rank priorities – High communicative skills, responsible attitude – Ability to work on one’s own.