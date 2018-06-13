Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Alcohol is bad

Short Joke: Alcohol is bad
« on: Feb 03, 2016, 10:54 PM »
Alcohol does not make you FAT! It makes you Lean...

Against tables, chairs, floors, walls and ugly people.
