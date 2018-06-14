Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing/Sales Executive Job at Definite Destiny Hotel
Job Title: Marketing/Sales Executive

Company: Definite Destiny Hotel

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 5 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Definite Destiny Hotel – Located in the heart of Nigeria’s Commercial Capital City, Lagos, Definite Destiny hotel is an ultra modern hotel offering easy access to the commercial district, Ikeja tourist attractions, and is only 15 minutes Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Set on beautifully landscaped gardens, the hotel offers a wide range of leisure facilities.

Qualifications: – HND/B.Sc in Marketing, Mass Communication or any related discipline. – The applicant must be very attractive and have minimum of five years Hotel marketing experience.

