Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Only women  (Read 153 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Only women
« on: Feb 05, 2016, 10:10 AM »
Ruth and Esther made the 1st moves on the men they eventually married and they are the only women to have books in the bible.

Ladies, Call that guy NOW!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 