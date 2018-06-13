Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Judgement day  (Read 159 times)

Short Joke: Judgement day
« on: Feb 05, 2016, 10:18 AM »
On Judgement Day, I'll just hold the Nigerian Flag, and my Photo I.D card, to show God that I have already been through hell... He'll give me an automatic to Heaven
