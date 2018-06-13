Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Brazilian hair  (Read 138 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Brazilian hair
« on: Feb 05, 2016, 10:31 AM »
I'm convinced that girls buy weaves to impress other girls...

Because Guys don't know the difference between Brazilian, Egyptian, Indian, 18 Inch, 20 Inch, N500,000 or N100,000 Hairstyles...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 