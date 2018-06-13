Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Lazy guys  (Read 158 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: Lazy guys
« on: Feb 05, 2016, 10:45 AM »
This message below is for all the lazy guys...

If you have no energy to make money, where the hell do you get the energy to sweat on someone's daughter?!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 