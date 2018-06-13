An old millionaire businessman got married to a beautiful young lady and on their first night of marriage, he made love to her but she did not have an orgasm! This happened for many nights in a row until eventually, the old man went to see a intercourse Doctor."Doctor, I can't make my wife reach orgasm" He informed the Doctor."Well, why don't you hire a young man to stand over the bed and wave a towel while you make love to her?" The Doctor suggested."Okay Doctor, let me try it."So back to his wife he went with a young man and made love to her while the young man stood above the bed and waved a towel, but still no orgasm!Back to the Doctor he went and he was advised by the Doctor to make the young man stand unclad and wave the towel!Back to his wife he went and again no orgasm, by this time he was really annoyed!So for the last time he went to the Doctor and this time, he was told to reverse the roles and let the young man make love to his wife while he himself waves the towel.So off he headed home and allowed the young man make love to his wife. After a long hard session, the wife had a screaming orgasm, in fact, she had multiple orgasms!The old businessman tapped the young man on the shoulder with a huge smile and said, "See, that is how you wave the towel!"