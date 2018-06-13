Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: What is force?
In a physics class...

TEACHER: Who can define Force

KEMI: Force is an interaction between two physical bodies.

TEACHER: Good Kemi. Akpos, can you give me an example of Force.

AKPOS: Nigerian Police Force.
