Author Topic: Funny Joke: Oversized shirt  (Read 196 times)

Funny Joke: Oversized shirt
« on: Feb 05, 2016, 11:40 AM »
You wear a nice suit every day, no one sees you. The day you decide to wear an oversize shirt, you will run into 5 of your exes, your primary school mates and your Facebook crush!
