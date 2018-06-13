Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Thank God  (Read 317 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Thank God
« on: Feb 06, 2016, 12:25 PM »
Thank God Valentine this year falls on a Sunday... I'm attending 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th services and house fellowship.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 