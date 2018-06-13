Pages: [1]   Go Down

Medical Joke: No valentine gift  (Read 224 times)

Medical Joke: No valentine gift
« on: Feb 06, 2016, 12:30 PM »
Important Notice to All Girls...

My doctor just informed me that I will go into a COMA on the 13th of this month and regain consciousness on the 15th...

So due to this unfortunate news, I won't be able to get any girls a Valentine gift.
