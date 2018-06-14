Job Title: Customer Service OfficerCompany: MRS Oil Nigeria LimitedLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 3 yearsJob Field: Customer Care Sales / MarketingMRS is an African conglomerate in diverse activities, yet focused on capturing the entire value chain in oil trading, shipping, storage, distribution and retailing. We are one of the largest and most efficient downstream players with solid roots in Nigeria and leading positions in fuels and lubricants market in Cameroon, Benin, Togo and Cote D’Ivoire. The company has a strong foothold in petroleum products marketing in the international market.Qualification and Experience: – B.Sc/ HND in Management,Social Sciences or Arts. A first degree in sciences or engineering might be considered provided there is a relevant work experience. A masters degree in Business Administration or professional qualification would be an added advantage. – At least 3 years experience in customer service role (especially in a marketing company). Experience in a retail management would be an added advantage.