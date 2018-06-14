Job Title: Business Development ExecutiveCompany: Merit Telecoms Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMerit Telecoms Nigeria Limited is an independent and recognized leader in providing wireless voice and data turnkey services to the telecommunication industry.Key Responsibilities: – Manage accounts and meet or exceed targets relating to revenue growth, activities, profit margin, mix of products and services sales, customer retention and customer acquisition. – Adhere to all quality standards and processes, for the acquisition of customers, opportunities and submission of tender and contract documents. – Provide regular feedback to senior management about marketplace and competitor activity – Develop effective working relationships with customers through regular meetings and identify and obtain further sales and business development opportunities – Generate new business and raise awareness of other company products. – Identify requirements for new products & services to anticipate and potentially lead the market. – Apply Company wide project management standards in preparing bids and contracts, responding to customer needs and managing the sales process from opportunity identification to customer sign off. – Undertake regular project reviews with all involved in these processes to ensure transfer of knowledge – Work with management to develop and implement business development strategy. – Work with the team to achieve short and long term revenue and profit growth. – Update and maintain customer information database on regular basis. – Participate in meetings to report business prospect and status updates to management and clients. – Write bids, proposals, brochures and various other business informational letters. – Guide, train and motivate sales and marketing team to meet or exceed the sales performance targets. – Travel to customer sites and tradeshows to promote company’s products and services. – Attend client conferences and meetings in order to network with new and existing contacts. – Establish strong customer relationship by providing accurate and timely information to customers regarding inquiries such as products, pricing, quotes and issues/concerns. – Conduct market competitive analysis to develop roadmap and sales strategy to secure new business. – Develop advertising and promotional programs, telemarketing plans and tradeshows to support Sales strategy.Education and Qualification: – Degree level in Business Administration, Marketing or any related courses. – Certification in CIMN is an added advantage.Experience: – Minimum of 4years in marketing and sales developmentSkills: – To be an effective business development executive, an individual must be: – Socially adept – Good with numbers – Able to provide quality leadership to a large team of sales people – Strong communication and IT fluency – Creative talents and the ability to solve tough problems – In-depth knowledge of the industry and its current events – The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines – Skill in prioritizing and triaging obligations – Attention to detail – Excellent time management and organization.