Job Title: Business Development Officer
Company: Light Heights Global Services Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Light Heights Global Services Limited was established under the companies and allied matters Act 1990 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with registration Number RC 945017.
Light Heights Global Services Limited is a high profile learning and training institute in international educational, with over 90% success in placement of Nigeria students into American Universities.
Requirements: – Must be a female – Experience in Client Service, Relationship Management and Clients Account Management an advantage – OND/HND graduates can apply.Apply to this job