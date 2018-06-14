Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Business Development Officer Job at Light Heights Global Services Limited  (Read 197 times)

Jobrib

Business Development Officer Job at Light Heights Global Services Limited
« on: Feb 07, 2016, 03:31 AM »
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Company: Light Heights Global Services Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

Light Heights Global Services Limited was established under the companies and allied matters Act 1990 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with registration Number RC 945017.

.

Light Heights Global Services Limited is a high profile learning and training institute in international educational, with over 90% success in placement of Nigeria students into American Universities.

.

Requirements: – Must be a female – Experience in Client Service, Relationship Management and Clients Account Management an advantage – OND/HND graduates can apply.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 