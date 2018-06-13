Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner jokes: Only true love  (Read 212 times)

yetadem

One liner jokes: Only true love
Feb 09, 2016, 06:45 PM
If you think it's only true love that's difficult to find...

Try finding the HOB of your department when you need his signature on a form
