Have you ever wondered what it would be like if God decided to install voicemail? Imagine praying and hearing the following:Thank you for calling Heaven. For English, press 1. For French, press 2. For Yoruba, press 3. For Chinese, press 4. For Igbo, press 5. For all other languages, press#. Please, select one of the following options:Press 1 for request. Press 2 for thanksgiving. Press 3 for complaints. Press * for others.I'm sorry, all our Angels and Saints are currently busy helping other sinners right now. However, your prayer is important to us and we will answer it in the order it was received. God be with you as you repent.