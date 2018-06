During a Maths Test...QUESTION 1IF (3x^2+4x)/(2x+9) = 5FIND X?This was Akpos answer script he submitted to the Maths Teacher after the test...ANSWERX is plenty there. One is beside 3, it has 2 on top. There is another one besides 4. X is also under, it is beside 2.TEACHER'S REMARK: I think you are a very stupid boy!