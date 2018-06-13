Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Adult babies  (Read 332 times)

Comedy Joke: Adult babies
« on: Feb 10, 2016, 04:08 PM »
For those of you who call your girlfriends and boyfriends, "BABY"; there will be an immunization program tomorrow at the general hospital. Please, bring them so we can kick polio out of Nigeria.
