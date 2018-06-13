Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Nigerian girls  (Read 343 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: Nigerian girls
« on: Feb 10, 2016, 04:19 PM »
Nigerian girls love money, I'm telling you. You'll get angry and tell her to go to hell

She will look at you and be like, "I don't have transport fare."

Jesus!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 