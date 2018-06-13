So, yesterday I took a girl out on a date and after we finished eating, I went to pay for the food we ate, the waiter didn't have 500 naira change to give me. I asked the girl to sit let's wait for the waiter to go look for change and surprisingly she said I was embarrassing her, that I should act like a big Guy and leave the change for the waiter...Is she crazy?! Is she mad?! Does she know the things 500 naira can do? I guess she doesn't. Well, let me highlight few of the things 500 naira can do in case she doesn't know...500 naira can buy you 5 loaves of bread and two fishes, if you are lucky to have Jesus around, you will feed 5000 people... It's that the money she want me to leave?Sardine = N150, indomie (hungry man size) = N100, 2 eggs = N60, plastic Coke = 100. Total N410, and you say 500 naira is small money?I'll use 500 naira to buy 3 albums and good earpiece?Rice N100, beans N50, meat N100, plastic malt N100 and remaining 150 to play Nairabet... and she says 500 naira is chicken change? I swear she's not well.I hope she knows that half carton of Indomie noodles is N500 naira.Do you know how many players Arsene Wenger of Arsenal will buy with 500 Naira?The most annoying thing is that it's possible this girl has never given 500 naira offering for churchOn a serious note, you won't know the value of 500 naira, until you borrow 500 naira credit from MTN and you have to pay back.