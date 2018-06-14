Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: IL BagnoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingIL Bagno is the regional distributor for the world’s leading manufacturers of sanitary ware and bathroom fittings and accessories. We excel in the provision of total bathroom solutions, creating unique and innovative bathroom themes for both the domestic and commercial markets. Incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company, under the name ‘Black Pelican Ltd’ on the 11th of November 2003, we commenced operations in May, 2004.Job Description: – Contribute towards developing new sales strategies/techniques to attract new customers to the show room. maintain and develop relationships with new and existing clients in person, via phone and email. – Develop and cascade sales and marketing activities to ensure awareness among target customer groups.Requirements: – B.Sc in any related discipline – 2-3 years in Sales/Marketing experience.