Job Title: Marketing Executive
Company: The NewsDirect Global Concept
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
The NewsDirect Global Concept, publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission on Aug 16, 2009. The company commenced weekly publication at the Corporate Head Office located at 34 Matanmi Aromobi Street, Blessing Estate, Gasline Sango, Ogun State on November 29, 2010.The vision of the newspaper is to be “the best promoter of truth’‘. and the mission is to provide “accurate news from source”.
.
Requirement: – Only applicants that are honest, God-fearing, able to generate adverts and willing to work long hours under pressure with minimum supervision should apply.Apply to this job