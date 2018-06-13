Pages: [1]   Go Down

Cracking Joke: Why are you late

Cracking Joke: Why are you late
Feb 12, 2016, 05:52 PM
TEACHER: Can you please tell the class why you're so late?

AKPOS: Someone told me to go to hell. I couldn't find it at first, but now I'm here.
