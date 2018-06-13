Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Pull off your clothes

Cracking Joke: Pull off your clothes
« on: Feb 12, 2016, 06:02 PM »
HUSBAND: Sweetheart!

WIFE: Yes honey!

HUSBAND: Come!

WIFE: Why?

HUSBAND: Come first.

WIFE: Ok, I'm here.

HUSBAND: Pull off your clothes.

WIFE: What for?

HUSBAND: Please, do it now!

WIFE: Pulls her clothes off.

HUSBAND: Pull off your panties.

WIFE: (confused) why?

HUSBAND: Just do it now!

WIFE: Ok (pulls her panties off). I'm Unclad now.

HUSBAND: Come to the bed!

WIFE: (goes to the bed) Here I am!

HUSBAND: Spread your legs!

WIFE: (stunned) I've done it!

HUSBAND: Help me count my money!

WIFE: Must I be unclad while counting your money?

HUSBAND: Yes, because I don't trust you when it comes to money! This man is from which state?
