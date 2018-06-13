HUSBAND: Sweetheart!
WIFE: Yes honey!
HUSBAND: Come!
WIFE: Why?
HUSBAND: Come first.
WIFE: Ok, I'm here.
HUSBAND: Pull off your clothes.
WIFE: What for?
HUSBAND: Please, do it now!
WIFE: Pulls her clothes off.
HUSBAND: Pull off your panties.
WIFE: (confused) why?
HUSBAND: Just do it now!
WIFE: Ok (pulls her panties off). I'm Unclad now.
HUSBAND: Come to the bed!
WIFE: (goes to the bed) Here I am!
HUSBAND: Spread your legs!
WIFE: (stunned) I've done it!
HUSBAND: Help me count my money!
WIFE: Must I be unclad while counting your money?
HUSBAND: Yes, because I don't trust you when it comes to money! This man is from which state?