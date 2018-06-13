Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Fake money

Hilarious Joke: Fake money
Feb 12, 2016, 06:59 PM
Akpos was given fake money and he went to the police station to report...

AKPOS: What kind of nonsense is this?

POLICE: Hello Mr. Man can we help you?

AKPOS: Can you imagine, in this country, people are just mean!

POLICE: Mr. Man, you aren't saying anything. What is the problem?

AKPOS: (still boiling). Why are people so unreasonable and wicked in this country? I wish I wasn't born in this country.

POLICE: (impatient) listen Mr. Man, are you ready to tell us your problem or you want to waste our time?

AKPOS: Can you imagine, I was given fake money, fake money yesterday at my shop.

POLICE: So can you recognise the person that gave you the fake money?

AKPOS: How on earth can I do that? There are hundreds of people who visit my shop every day.

POLICE: Ok, where is the money.

AKPOS: I've spent it!
