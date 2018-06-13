Akpos was given fake money and he went to the police station to report...AKPOS: What kind of nonsense is this?POLICE: Hello Mr. Man can we help you?AKPOS: Can you imagine, in this country, people are just mean!POLICE: Mr. Man, you aren't saying anything. What is the problem?AKPOS: (still boiling). Why are people so unreasonable and wicked in this country? I wish I wasn't born in this country.POLICE: (impatient) listen Mr. Man, are you ready to tell us your problem or you want to waste our time?AKPOS: Can you imagine, I was given fake money, fake money yesterday at my shop.POLICE: So can you recognise the person that gave you the fake money?AKPOS: How on earth can I do that? There are hundreds of people who visit my shop every day.POLICE: Ok, where is the money.AKPOS: I've spent it!