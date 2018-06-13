l was in a restaurant in Ikoyi, last week, where l met an Australian man eating. When the man finished eating, l heard him shout, "WAOOH! This is out of the world!"l was so impressed by his remarks. This prompted me to find out what was so special about the food he ate. So l ordered for a plate of the food. l was surprised when l ate the food, nothing special about it. l thought to myself, "Maybe the 'WAOOH' taste is in the wine he had." So, I ordered for the wine. l was really disappointed, why did the man shout? l concluded maybe he wanted to show off.Before l left the table, l saw the price of what l ate to be N20,500 for the food and N10,000 for the wine. Then l shouted, "WWAAOOHH! This is out of the world!''