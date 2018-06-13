Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Facebook status III  (Read 282 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Facebook status III
« on: Feb 12, 2016, 07:23 PM »
One day, Akpos updated his Facebook status, He wrote, "Thank you Lord, just got my salary!"

10 minutes later, he checked his Facebook status and became terribly sad because his Landlord liked his status.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 