Jun 13, 2018, 10:43 PM
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Comedy Joke: Facebook status III
Comedy Joke: Facebook status III (Read 282 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
Comedy Joke: Facebook status III
Feb 12, 2016, 07:23 PM
One day, Akpos updated his Facebook status, He wrote, "Thank you Lord, just got my salary!"
10 minutes later, he checked his Facebook status and became terribly sad because his Landlord liked his status.
