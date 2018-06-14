Job Title: Sales Personnel (Water)Company: Lorache ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingLorache Consulting, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified, Smart and intelligent candidate to fill the above position.Responsibilities: – Generate and qualify leads – Source and develop client referrals – Prepare sales action plans and strategies – Develop and maintain a customer database – Develop and maintain sale and promotional materials – Plan and conduct direct marketing activities – Make sales calls to new and existing clients – Develop and make presentations of company product and services to current potential client – Negotiate with clients – Develop sales proposals – Prepare and present sale contracts – Conduct product training – Maintain sale activity record and prepare sales reports – Carry out market research and surveys – Participate in sales events – Monitor competitors , market conditions and product development – Monitor and report on sales activities and follow up for management – Perform qualify checks on product and service delivery.