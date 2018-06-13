Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Relationship Joke: Stronger than ever  (Read 283 times)

yetadem

Relationship Joke: Stronger than ever
« on: Feb 13, 2016, 08:48 AM »
GIRL: Valentine's Day is around the corner. I want you to take me to a place that will make our relationship stronger than ever.

BOYFRIEND: Well, since it falls on Sunday, we'll stay in church!
