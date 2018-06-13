Behold it is written in the book of February chapter 14 verse 1"And it shall come to pass that on Valentine's Day, excuses shall arise again; my battery died, my credit got finished, my DP refused to change, my boss selected me for the trip, traffic jams etc... When thou seethe these signs, be calm, fear thou not, keep thy peace and know that verily verily... thou art not thy boo's boo, thou art a side chick."Verse 2..."Even when you receive gifts, calls, or were taken out, remembers my dear daughter that all will end on the bed."Verse 3:"Behold babe, I stand at thy door of your hostel and knock, if u hear my voice and open thy door, I will come in and eat with you, dine with you and share thy gifts I have for you."Verse 4:"Blessed is the boy that bothers not himself for any girl for peace I will grant to him."Verse 5:"Hear ye hear ye, for girls so love February 14 that they gave their only begotten dignity in exchange for a date, but know ye that who so ever does not make that mistake shall not have the fear of 9 months assignment."